Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in American Water Works by 14.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in American Water Works by 13.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 74.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

