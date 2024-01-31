Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 575,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,445. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.