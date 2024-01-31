Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 251.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.44 on Wednesday, reaching $320.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,544. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $326.76. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.