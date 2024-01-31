Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $185,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.38. The stock had a trading volume of 375,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $326.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.59 and its 200 day moving average is $291.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

