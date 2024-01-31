Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $324.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $326.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.