Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.20

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 53758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
