Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.20

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 53758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.