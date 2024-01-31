Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.77

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.77 and last traded at $175.77, with a volume of 68577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

