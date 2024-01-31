Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $174.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,042. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

