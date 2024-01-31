Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $232.02. 176,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.