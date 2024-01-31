Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.15

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 402237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 upgraded food stocks with super-sized gain potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.