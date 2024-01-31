Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.15

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 402237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $280,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $26,053,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

