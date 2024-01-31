Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Scarborough Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 188.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $447.52. 1,422,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,694. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $451.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.62 and a 200-day moving average of $414.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

