Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.83. 386,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,589. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

