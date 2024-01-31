Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.31% from the stock’s current price.
Vaxart Stock Up 21.3 %
VXRT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 2,926,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,677. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.40.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 99.74% and a negative net margin of 2,141.68%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
