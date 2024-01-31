Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.31% from the stock’s current price.

Vaxart Stock Up 21.3 %

VXRT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 2,926,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,677. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 99.74% and a negative net margin of 2,141.68%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

About Vaxart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 5.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 165.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Further Reading

