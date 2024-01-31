VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Patient Square Capital LP grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after buying an additional 5,813,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after buying an additional 1,500,944 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,796,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 236,320 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,131,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,568,000 after purchasing an additional 439,600 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.35. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

