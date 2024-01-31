Velas 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.34 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,551,585,040 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,585,042 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

