Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.05. 97,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

