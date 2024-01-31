Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 24,146 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment comprises about 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SLR Investment worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 721,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 195,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLRC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $839.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 123.31%.

SLR Investment Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.