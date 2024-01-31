Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 288.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after buying an additional 1,694,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. 368,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,069. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

