Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $753,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $242.62. 160,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,509. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $244.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.