Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 74,468 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 130.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,468 shares during the period. Prospect Capital makes up 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 867,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,449. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.60%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $90,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,947,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $175,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

