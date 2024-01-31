Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 122,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 736,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 677,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 91,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 131.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

