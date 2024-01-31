Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 286.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,086,000 after buying an additional 522,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 876,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.