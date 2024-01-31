Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 152.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 4,877,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,942,781. The firm has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

