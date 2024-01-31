Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 116 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Hess makes up 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 482,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,407. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.