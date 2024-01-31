Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,449,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,196,000 after purchasing an additional 355,193 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.74. 709,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,013. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

