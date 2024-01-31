Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 318,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

