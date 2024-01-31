Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 296 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,453,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,993,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.38. 350,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

