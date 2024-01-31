Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 337 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL traded down $10.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.10. 428,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.27. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

