Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $743,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

NYSE WST traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,269. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.95 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.13 and its 200 day moving average is $366.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.