Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.8% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:V opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $278.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.