Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.47

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 100008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

