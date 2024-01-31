Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.14

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 73553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Vivendi Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.