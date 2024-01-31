Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IGD opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

