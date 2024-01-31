Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $2,627,713.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,941,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,796,187 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

