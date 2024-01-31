Waterford Advisors LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waterford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.3% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $490.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,551. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $493.98. The company has a market capitalization of $379.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.97 and a 200 day moving average of $453.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

