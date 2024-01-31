Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

