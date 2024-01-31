Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Shares of DD stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

