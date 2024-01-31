Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.33. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

