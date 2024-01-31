Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,434 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.