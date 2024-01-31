Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

BABA opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

