Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

