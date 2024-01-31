Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

