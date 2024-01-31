Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,442 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.17 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.00 and a 200 day moving average of $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

