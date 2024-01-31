Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,674 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

ADSK stock opened at $256.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $257.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.41 and its 200-day moving average is $218.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

