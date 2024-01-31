Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

