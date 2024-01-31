Webster Financial Co. (WBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,466 shares of company stock worth $1,152,392. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

