Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $44.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $48.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $188.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $44.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $180.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $186.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,536.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,429.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,400.48. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,551.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

