Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.81% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $186.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average is $241.00. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $593.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

