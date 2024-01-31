Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE: V) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/29/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $304.00 to $319.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $326.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $309.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $287.00 to $311.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $243.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $306.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2023 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $295.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2023 – Visa is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of V opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $278.64.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
