Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $64.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. 2,090,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $3,972,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 468,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.